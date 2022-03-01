FA Cup 2021-22 Peterborough United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Peterborough United will face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round of FA Cup on Tuesday night at ABAX stadium. Peterborough are going through a lean patch and to make the matters worse, they have drawn the most in-form team in England’s domestic structure.

Peterborough are currently on an 11-match winless streak in their league and have failed in scoring a single goal in seven of these encounters.

The fortune couldn’t be more contrasting. Peterborough’s opponents Manchester City have lost just one of their last 15 encounters in all competitions and will look to further improve their record with this tie.

The FA Cup match between Peterborough United and Manchester City is slated to kick off at 12:45 am (IST).

FA Cup 2021-22 Peterborough United vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Peterborough United will not be able to call upon the services of Joel Randall and Nathan Thompson for this fixture as both players are still dealing with injuries.

Cole Palmer is a long-term absentee for Manchester City and is expected to warm the bench here as well. City’s backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen will also miss the game as he is nursing a back injury.

Peterborough United vs Manchester City predicted Starting XI:

Peterborough United Possible Starting line-up: Steven Benda; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Harrison Burrows, Reece Brown, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward; Sammie Szmodics; Callum Morton, Jack Marriott

Manchester City Possible Starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

What time is the FA Cup 2021-22 Peterborough United vs Manchester City kick-off?

The FA Cup match between Peterborough United and Manchester City is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 2, at 12:45 am at ABAX Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2021-22 Peterborough United vs Manchester City match?

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between Peterborough United and Manchester City will be televised on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2021-22 Peterborough United vs Manchester City fixture?

The match between Peterborough United and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

