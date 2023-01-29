FA Cup: Casemiro Scores Twice as Manchester United Beat Reading

Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice as they beat second-tier Reading 3-1 to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday but Marcus Rashford was denied a record.

United — fourth in the Premier League and within touching distance of a place in the League Cup final — produced more compelling evidence they are back on track under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Visitors Reading were riding their luck and holding on until Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Antony’s pass.

Four minutes later United were two up, when Casemiro let fly with a stunning strike from outside the box to find the bottom corner.

Fred made it 3-0 before Reading had former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll sent off for a second yellow card.

Reading, managed by former title-winning United midfielder Paul Ince, scored a consolation through Amadou Salif Mbengue.

Rashford thought he had become the first United player to score in 10 successive home matches when he netted in the first half but his effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Reading had almost taken the lead against the run of play just before the interval when Junior Hoilett had a great chance but his close-range shot was well saved by David de Gea.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire described former Real Madrid star Casemiro as a “phenomenal player".

“You don’t win what he’s won without being a top player," he said. “He’s improved the team, the morale and the performance."

“I expected [Casemiro to be this good] because when you see his profile if you see his performances in the last years for Real Madrid it is magnificent," Ten Hag said of Casemiro.

“He plays at such a high level, he won four or five Champions Leagues, it is the highest trophy you can win in club football. He had such a massive impact. I think he was the first one who was always in the starting 11 for every manager at Real Madrid. You will understand he will also have that impact in England football," the manager added.

