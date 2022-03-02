FA Cup Luton Town vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea set their eyes on the FA Cup after missing out on the Carabao Cup against Liverpool. The Blues will have to shake off their disappointment and focus on the FA Cup as they face Championship side Luton Town in the fifth round of the tournament at Kenilworth Road on Thursday.

Luton Town head into the fixture with a win over Derby County and in their last five fixtures played, Luton have won four and lost one. The Championship side can take advantage of a vulnerable Chelsea if they play to their cards right.

Chelsea are of course looking to bounce back. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Luton Town vs Chelsea Live Streaming online and telecast.

FA Cup Luton Town vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

For Luton Town, coach Nathan Jones will aim to stick with the same XI that were able to secure a win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County. Jones could bring in Danny Hylton who scored the only goal of the match, whereas forward Cameron Jerome could replace Harry Cornick to bolster their attack.

Thomas Tuchel will aim to play Kai Havertz as the main striker for now, with Lukaku and Werner on the bench. Jorginho could make a return to the XI after being brought on in the 106th minute of extra time in the finals against Liverpool.

Luton Town vs Chelsea probable XI:

Luton Town Predicted Starting line-up: Jed Steer (GK), Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Henri Lansbury, Gabriel Osho, Allan Campbell, James Bree, Amari’I Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Marco Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

What time is the FA Cup Luton Town vs Chelsea kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:45 am IST at Kenilworth Road.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup Luton Town vs Chelsea match?

The FA Cup matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the FA Cup Luton Town vs Chelsea fixture?

The match between Luton Town and Chelsea will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

