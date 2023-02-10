Manchester United, Crystal Palace Charged by FA for 'Mass Confrontation'

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a “mass confrontation" between their players during last weekend’s Premier League, the Football Association said.

The incident took place in the 67th minute of the Feb. 4 game, which United won 2-1 at home, as Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony. Though 20 players were involved in all, only Antony and Schlupp were booked, apart from Casemiro.

“It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

“It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour," it added.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have until Feb. 13 to respond to the charges.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, after the game, said he accepted the red card decision but felt that Jordan Ayew too should have been sent off.

Meanwhile, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said Andre Marriner was correct to send Casemiro off on the Sky Sports News show ‘Ref Watch’.

“It’s the worst nightmare for a referee. There is so much going on, isn’t there? It’s impossible to police yourself.

“If you watch Scott Ledger [assistant referee], he’s trying to control players. He then goes round the back to get a better view of something else. Casemiro is actually behind his back, that’s the problem. There is just so much going on.

Advertisement

“I think the VAR picked up Casemiro, and people are asking why Ayew wasn’t picked up. I think there is only so much they can pick up at the time.

“I think Casemiro is a red card. The reason I say that is because you can’t condone a player putting both hands around somebody’s throat. I think VAR has looked at it and recommended that it is a red card. There are other things going on. Is somebody a peacemaker or aggressor? I think the FA will look at that today, and it’s up to them to see if they have to process anything else."

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here