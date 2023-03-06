Fans Ask Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag to Remove Bruno Fernandes as Captain

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat as they were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool in Premier League on Sunday. Following the shambolic performance, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag had to face severe criticism. Apart from Manchester United’s abysmal show during the game, there has been one particular off-field incident which prompted fans to urge Ten Hag to make a big call. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was criticised by many after his side’s horrendous show against Liverpool. Fernandes not only cut a sorry figure on the pitch with his unimpressive gameplay but the Portuguese also drew flak for some of his questionable antics. Fernandes was ruthlessly slammed by fans and followers of the game after he produced a dive in a bid to win a penalty in the second half. Moreover, he was reportedly heard moaning at Ten Hag for not substituting him after the sixth goal. The midfielder’s silliness enraged fans and Manchester United supporters have urged Ten Heg to strip Fernandes of captaincy duties at Old Trafford.

Here are some reactions.

Advertisement

“Bruno Fernandes is really one of the worst footballers, especially when he is losing, it’s a shameful performance from him today. To be sincere, he’s not the kind of player Manchester United should have as their captain. Look at him, watch Bajcetic go with ball. Disgraceful," tweeted one person.

“Bruno Fernandes has to be the worst Manchester United captain of the modern era," wrote another social media user.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Erik ten Hag Please strip Bruno Fernandes of the Manchester united armband."

Advertisement

A certain social media user felt that English defender Harry Maguire is a better captain than Bruno Fernandes. “Harry Maguire might not be the best footballer but he definitely is a better captain than Bruno Fernandes," the tweet read.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also lashed out at Bruno Fernandes following the defeat at the hands of Liverpool. “The second-half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing - a shambles - in this game," the footballer-turned-commentator was quotes as saying by Sky Sports.

The defeat leaves Manchester United third in Premier League standings. The Red Devils have gathered 49 points from 25 games. Liverpool, on the other hand, carried forward their ascendancy in Premier League. The Merseyside-based side now occupy the fifth spot on the points table.

Read all the Latest Sports News here