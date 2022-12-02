Fans Recall Frank Lampard's Disallowed Goal From 2010 FIFA World Cup After Germany's Exit

Japan’s remarkable 2-1 triumph over Spain on Friday was enough to oust four-time winners Germany from the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, Japan’s 51st-minute winner was mired in controversy.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ultimately ruled the goal in favour of the Asian side despite camera angles suggesting that the ball may have gone over the line.

Fans on social media have now brought up an incident from the 2010 FIFA World Cup to point out that the referee’s wrong decision had benefitted the Germans back then in South Africa.

For the unversed, During a match between England and Germany at the 2010 world cup, midfielder Frank Lampard’s long-range strike came off the post and spun back to cross the goal line. However, the referee controversially ruled out England’s equaliser.

Germany eventually went on to win that round of 16 contest by a convincing margin of 4-1.

Coming back to the Qatar World Cup, Spanish striker Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal of the match against Japan in the 11th minute. The Asian giants started attacking with greater vigour in the second half.

And their relentless pressure paid off in the 48th minute after winger Ritsu Doan found the back of the net. Three minutes later, midfielder Ao Tanaka scored a controversial goal to earn the much-coveted lead for Japan for the first time in the game.

It was thought that the ball had crossed the goal line before Tanaka slotted home past Spanish custodian Unai Simon. Referee initially awarded the goal in favour of Japan but it underwent a VAR check.

The VAR officials found no reason to overturn the on-field decision.

The Blue Samurais clinched full three points from the game and finished their group-stage campaign as the leaders with seven points under their belt.

Japan’s victory did not harm Spain’s progress and Luis Enrique’s men reached the next round after securing four points from three games.

Germany, on the other hand, thrashed Costa Rica 4-2 on Friday but the win was not enough for Hansi Flick’s men to qualify.

Germany were tied on four points with Spain but due to an inferior goal difference the 2014 World Cup winner’s crashed out of the showpiece event this time.

