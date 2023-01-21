Fans Want Paul Pogba Back at Manchester United after Juventus are Deducted 15 Points

Paul Pogba started his career at Manchester United and after not getting playing time as a youngster, decided to move to the Italian Serie A with Juventus. Stupendous performances with the ‘Old Lady’ prompted a then record transfer fee of 105 million euros from the Red Devils. After a stop-start reunion with Manchester United, Pogba decided to return to Juventus and has since been out with an injury that say him missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

Now fans on social media want Pogba to make the switch back to Manchester United after Juventus were hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting.

Juventus’s punishment could eliminate the Italian club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. A record 36-time Italian champion, Juventus was third in Serie A and the penalty drops the Bianconeri to a midtable position — 25 points behind leader Napoli and 12 points from the Champions League places.

Juventus said it will appeal the decision to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee.

The penalty comes 17 years after the “Calciopoli" refereeing scandal that saw Juventus demoted to Serie B and stripped of two Serie A titles.

Juventus could face further penalties from UEFA, which also opened an inquiry into the club’s finances after the Turin prosecutor’s office requested indictments for Agnelli and 10 other former board members as well as the club itself.

Juventus is listed on the Milan stock exchange, which also opens it to regulatory scrutiny by the CONSOB watchdog.

At the start of the pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But prosecutors claim the players gave up only one month’s salary.

Turin prosecutors have also apparently discovered more alleged secret payments to former player Cristiano Ronaldo that were not reported by Juventus.

In September, Juventus reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros ($276 million) for the 2021-22 financial year. It was the fifth consecutive year that Juventus reported a loss, and it was 44.4 million euros ($48 million) more than in 2020-21.

According to reports in Turin, Pogba returned to action on the field after his injury in pre-season. He played 45 minutes against local club Fossano after training.

(With inputs from Agencies)

