Fans Who Smuggle Cocaine Into Qatar World Cup Could Face Death Penalty

The FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar will make no exceptions for foreigners who violate their laws, with drug use and smuggling being a major concern.

The warning of “arbitrary arrest" has been issued to prohibit the use of cocaine in the upcoming FIFA world cup. The warning issued for the travelling supporters extends also to those who are in close proximity to drug users or smugglers, even if they are not taking those drugs themselves.

The decision comes in as cocaine has been identified as a significant component of numerous adversities related to football in the recent past by Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chief Council’s lead for Football Policing.

The Euro 2020 final saw massive drugged and drunk supporters pile onto the streets, causing havoc and chaos in the city of London. Hundreds of fans without tickets also tried to force their way into the Wembley stadium. Over 20 people were arrested by the Metropolitan Police on the night of the final.

Fans considering taking drugs to Qatar have been warned that if they are caught in possession of illegal substances such as Cocaine, they could face some serious consequences. People who smuggle drugs into Qatar will face up to 20 years of imprisonment and a hefty fine of 100,000 riyals (£21,349) to 300,000 riyals (£64,047) under the Law no. 9 of 1987 on Control and Regulation of Narcotic Drugs and Dangerous Psychotropic Substances.

Repeated offenders could be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts confirmed that the UK police confirmed that they will be cooperating completely with the officials in Qatar to snuff out any smugglers at the tournament.

“Any fans seen to be misbehaving could also be subject to a football banning order on their return to the UK, as well as being arrested and potentially charged for offenses committed in Qatar.", he told the Daily Star.

