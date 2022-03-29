FC Barcelona Agree Deal with Polish Superstar Robert Lewandowski: Report

La Liga behemoths Barcelona are still looking to fill the vacuum left by the departure of Lionel Messi with a marquee signing in the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants as usual are being linked with dozens of players currently, however, new reports indicate that the club has reached an agreement with talismanic Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

As per Spanish media outlet Sport, the 33-year-old marksman has reached an agreement to join the Camp Nou outfit ahead of the 2022-23 season. A move from to Spain may appeal to Lewandowski, as the update from the Catalan publication indicates that Barcelona are prepared to hand him a four-year contract up until June 2026.

The Polish international does not need any introduction, after all Lewandowski is one of the best in the game and has been in sensational form since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund nearly eight years ago. Lewandowski is seen as a more viable and less expensive option than Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland or Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, given Barca’s continuing financial difficulties.

The report also adds that Barcelona does not expect Lewandowski’s wages to be an issue, as the club are willing to offer close to Euro 50 million in transfer fee to lure the center-forward. It also mentioned that they are prepared to make an exception for a world-class goalscorer and would be willing to go up to Euro 60 million mark once the negotiations with Bayern Munich enter the next stage.

The club are also confident about their chances of reaching an agreement with Lewandowski due to the good rapport between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his agent, Pini Zahavi, the report further mentioned.

Lewandowski has enjoyed a fantastic 2021-22 season, amassing 45 goals and four assists in 37 games across all competitions. Now, what remains to be seen is if the German champions and Barcelona will agree on a transfer deal or if the 33-year-old ends up staying put at the Allianz Arena.

