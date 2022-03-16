FC Barcelona Agree Sponsorship Deal, Stadium to be Rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou

The platform’s company name will appear on the front of both Men’s and Women’s team shirt and training kits, starting 1st in 2022. For the first time in the Club’s history, the global audio streaming platform becomes Title Partner of the Stadium, which will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. FC Barcelona and Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, have reached an agreement for the Swedish company to become the main partner of the club and the Official Audio Streaming Partner. The brand will appear on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirts beginning in the 2022-23 season and for the next four seasons. Spotify will also sponsor the training shirts beginning in the 2022-23 season for the next three seasons. As part of the collaboration, for the very first time in the Club’s history, the Stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou.

The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans.

Advertisement

The agreement, approved and signed by the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona, is subject to the ratification of the Extraordinary Delegate Members Assembly that will take place the following April 3, through an electronic voting procedure. The club will soon facilitate all of the logistical details, coinciding with the public announcement of the meeting.

Within the framework of this new alliance, Spotify will become the main partner of the club from the 2022-23 season. The long-term agreement for the stadium’s title rights, begins in July 2022 and will continue over the ambitious redevelopment of the Camp Nou site, as part of the Espai Barça project, which will transform the club’s facilities and environment into a world- class, new integrated Barça entertainment experience open to the city.

“We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its tans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.

Advertisement

“lt is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barça and have made it a unique club in the world," Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, said in the press release.

“We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with FC Barcelona to bring the worlds of Music and Football together. From July, our collaboration will offer a global stage to Artists, Players and Fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou. We have always used our marketing investment to amplify Artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale. We’re excited to create new opportunities to connect with FC Barcelona’s worldwide fanbase.

Advertisement

“Spotify’s mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity, supporting artists to make a living off their art and connecting with fans. We believe this partnership creates many opportunities to deliver on this mission in unique, imaginative, and impactful ways," Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Offices, Spotify, said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.