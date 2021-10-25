FC Barcelona Condemn Fans Abusing Manager Ronald Koeman After El Clasico Defeat

Barcelona condemned abuse from fans aimed at coach Ronald Koeman on Sunday as he left Camp Nou following the team’s 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid. Koeman is a Barca legend after scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final but he has been under heavy pressure as coach in recent weeks. “FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou," a club statement read. “The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

Fans were seen gathering around Koeman’s car and shouting abuse at the Dutchman as he attempted to drive out of the stadium.

Barcelona had just lost to Real Madrid for the fourth time in a row, their longest run of defeats in the fixture since 1965.

The result leaves them eighth in La Liga and puts renewed pressure on Koeman, whose future has been uncertain after a poor start to the season.

