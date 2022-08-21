Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch LA LIGA 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Barcelona will be up against Real Sociedad in La Liga Santander on August 22 at the Estadio Anoeta. In the opening weekend, Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Rayo Vallecano, while Real Sociedad defeated Cadiz comfortably by a 1-0 score line.

Despite holding 68 per cent of the possession and hurling 21 shots on target against Rayo, Barcelona never looked dominant in the encounter. There was a lack of fluidity throughout the game as Xavi’s team struggled to break down their tenacious opponents. New signings Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha failed to open their La Liga account and will be eager to do so on Sunday.

Meanwhile, finishing sixth in La Liga last season has instilled a lot of optimism into Real Sociedad, and they will be pushing for a Champions League qualification spot this season. Sociedad have gradually improved under Imanol Alguacil’s tutelage. Their win against Cadiz was a perfect example of their gaffer’s clinical execution.

Will Real Sociedad register another win in the league or will the Catalan giants reign supreme in Anoeta? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad will take place on August 22, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be played at the Estadio Anoeta.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga match?

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga match will be televised on MTV and MTV HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga match?

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga match is available to be streamed live on the Voot Select and JioTV app and website.

FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad Possible Starting XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Gk) Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique (c), Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pablo Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting Line-up: Alejandro Remiro Gargallo (Gk), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, Martin Zubimendi, Brais Mendez, Mikel Merino, David Silva (c), Alexander Isak, Takefusa Kubo

