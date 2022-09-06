FC Bengaluru United Goalkeeper Srijith R is Focused on the Future

FC Bengaluru United, who enter the 2022-23 domestic season as reigning BDFA Super Division Champions, will not only look to make it a hattrick of BDFA titles but will also be hoping to get another shot at the I-League qualifiers. Srijith R, goalkeeper at FC Bengaluru United, who has been with the team since its inception, shared his thoughts on the season ahead.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Talking about his journey with the team, Srijith said, “We started from the bottom and now we are here. This is my third year and counting at FCBU and representing this prestigious club has been a surreal experience at various levels. Getting your skills honed by the best coaches in India, playing alongside young and star-studded talent from across the country and the world and having supportive management that has backed me at all times - these are things that most players can only dream of. It’s a feeling of belongingness and I couldn’t have asked for more."

Talking about his club’s preparation Srijith said, “In terms of preparing for the upcoming season, our training couldn’t have been better. The coaching staff is intensely particular about each player’s position and role and each player is aware of the same. The team is bonding well and there’s healthy competition in the air to do better. I’m sure this will serve as a great road map for us."

Advertisement

The 26-year-old also touched upon the areas he is looking to focus on this season. “With every match, league and season, our experience helps us improve. For me as a goalkeeper, the focus is crisp and basic - maintaining as many clean sheets as possible and manning the post with all my might. Our practice sessions have been intense with a simple goal as well - defending our title and dominating every game we play, and that’s what we as a team are working towards."

Srijith, who also doubles up as the goal-keeping coach for the United Academy, spoke glowingly about the club’s youth system and grassroots structure. “Our youth teams have talents which are capable of making it to the senior team and playing at the professional level. The academy set-up is already on par with the training of the senior team so it shouldn’t be very difficult for the young players to make the step up. Given that the technical director of the youth team is also a part of the coaching staff of the senior team now, I foresee a lot of young players playing for our senior team in the upcoming season."

Advertisement

Throwing more light on his dual role, Srijith said, “Having two roles to play seems tough superficially but its advantages are layered. I say this out of my experience because I personally believe that a person masters what he teaches hence, coaching has only helped me become better as a player and I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“When you stay grounded and stick to your plan, results speak for themselves and that is what we as a club will be looking to do in the upcoming season," he signed off.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here