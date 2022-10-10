FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Copenhagen will be aiming for their first win of this season’s Champions League when they take on Manchester City on Tuesday. Jacob Neestrup’s men are well-aware of the fact that it will not be an easy task to secure three points against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. The match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City will be played on Tuesday at the Parken Stadium.

FC Copenhagen, in their last Champions League fixture, had to endure a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Manchester City.

The English club, on the other hand, have been in stellar form in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s men have managed to remain unbeaten in the tournament after playing three matches. Manchester City, with nine points in their kitty, currently occupy the top spot in their group.

Ahead of the Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League match between FC Copenhagen (COP) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played?

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen (COP) and Manchester City (MCI) will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League match FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen (COP) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played at the Parken Stadium.

What time will the Champions League match FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) begin?

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen (COP) and Manchester City (MCI) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) Champions League match?

FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) Champions League match?

FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

FC Copenhagen (COP) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

FC Copenhagen Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamil Grabara, Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, Davit Khocholava, Victor Kristiansen, Viktor Claesson, Marko Stamenic, Lukas Lerager, Mohamed Daramy, Mamoudou Karamoko, Isak Bergmann Johannesson

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez

