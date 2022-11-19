FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan failed to kick off their Indian Super League campaign on a promising note this season after facing a 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC. However, the Kolkata giants exhibited bouncebackability of the highest order to remain unbeaten in their next four games.

The Green and Maroon brigade will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they will be in action on Sunday. In their next fixture, Juan Ferrando’s men will be up against FC Goa. The match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

After claiming 10 points from five matches, ATK Mohun Bagan currently occupy the third spot in the Indian Super League standings.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will look to get back on the winning track when they will host ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s ISL match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Anwar Ali, Saviour Gama, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Noah Wali Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, Alvaro Vasquez, Iker Guarrotxena

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos.

