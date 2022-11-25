FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will face each other in an entertaining contest in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Goa and currently in the fourth position only four points behind league leaders Hyderabad.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, are having a forgettable campaign, recording four losses on the trot till now, as they are second from bottom in the ISL table. The 2018-19 ISL winners find themselves in a spot of bother, having failed to score in their last four games.

Their last goal was scored by Roy Krishna against Chennaiyin FC, as the match ended in a draw. Goa would be slightly relieved after recording a 3-0 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter as they inch up the table.

One club fights for survival as the other one would be looking to make an entry into the coveted top four spots. This should make it an interesting battle between both these footballing giants.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What time will the Indian Super League match FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will begin at 5:30pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Udanta Singh Kumam, R Krishna, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernández, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri.

FC Goa Probable Starting XI: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Edu Bedia, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, A Vazquez

