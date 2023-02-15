FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live?

FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League on February 16. Both teams are in contention for a spot in the next round. A win on Thursday will go a long way in ensuring the qualification for the playoffs. Goa come into the match after having lost their last league encounter versus Mumbai 5-3. In a thrilling goal fest, Mumbai City came back from behind to seal an impressive victory against Goa. Carlos Pena would want his side to not repeat the same mistakes in the crucial match against Chennaiyin.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin secured a 2-0 victory against East Bengal in their last match. A buoyant Chennaiyin will be eager to cause an upset against Goa on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Goa and Chennaiyin, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin be played?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin will be played on February 16.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin be played?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin begin?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin?

The Indian Super League match between Goa and Chennaiyin will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sourav Das, Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul, Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Vincy Barreto

