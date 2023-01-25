FC Goa vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Goa completed a major signing ahead of their match against East Bengal FC. The Gaurs roped in former Indian Super League-winning player Hernan Santana in order to bolster their midfield. The Spanish midfielder has signed a short-term contract at FC Goa. Santana is expected to replace injured defender Marc Valiente. Goa are currently placed in fifth position in the Indian Super League standings. Carlos Pena’s men will now desperately look for the full three points from their next match to stay alive in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

FC Goa, in their next assignment, will be up against Kolkata giants East Bengal FC on Thursday. The match between FC Goa and East Bengal will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Goa will head into the fixture after getting better of Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in their last match.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and East Bengal FC will take place on January 26, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match FC Goa vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Goa vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaonkar

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Mohamad Raokip, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

