FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Live?

FC Goa will lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda stadium on Thursday. Hyderabad are in fine form this season as they are placed second in the Indian Super League with 28 points from 12 games. Hyderabad have won four matches on the trot.

They decimated NorthEast United in their last fixture winning 6-1. The Nizams look ruthless at the moment, crushing anyone who is in their path. They are only two points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Goa, on the other hand, are having a mixed season so far. They are fifth in the ISL table after six victories from their 12 games so far. The Goans lost their last match, 2-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan, and would be hoping to get back to winning ways soon.

Advertisement

That is a task easier said than done against this Hyderabad FC side. The men from Hyderabad would favour their chances of clinching another victory over Goa looking at their recent form.

ALSO READ| Biggest Sports Events in 2023: From Hockey World Cup to Cricket World Cup

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC will be played on January 5, Thursday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Advertisement

At what time will the Indian Super League match FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Probable Starting XI: Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojari, Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir, Javier Siverio

FC Goa Probable Starting XI: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Álvaro Vázquez, Redeem Tlang, Marc Valiente

Read all the Latest Sports News here