FC Zurich vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal will begin their quest for Europa League glory on September 8. The Gunners will take on FC Zurich in a blockbuster Europa League match in Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich. Arsenal earned a straightforward route into the group stage of Europa League as they finished fifth in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s boys are in imperious form and have won five out of the six matches that they have played in Premier League. Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League points table and pundits are backing them to replicate their Premier League success in the Europa League.

On the other hand, FC Zurich failed to make it through Champions League qualifying. Therefore, they will be eager to make a point when they take on Arsenal. Although Arsenal are the favourites, FC Zurich will be looking to capitalize on strong home support and cause an upset on Thursday.

Ahead of the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal be played?

The Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be played on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal be played?

The Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be played at the Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich.

What time will the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal begin?

The Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will begin at 10:15 pm IST, on September 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal?

The Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal?

The Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

FC Zurich Predicted Line-up: Brecher; Kryeziu, Omeragic, Aliti; Boranijasevic, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Tosin, Rohner

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

