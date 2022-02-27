FCB vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match Between FC Barcelona FC and Athletic Club: FC Barcelona host rivals Athletic Club at Camp Nou on February 28 in La Liga action, from 01:30 AM IST onwards. Barcelona enter the clash on high confidence as the Blaurgranas advanced to the Europa League Round of 16, defeating Napoli 5-3 on aggregate. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at home, Barcelona pulled out their big guns for the second leg, thrashing Napoli 4-2 in their backyard. Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, winning three and drawing two, whereas Athletic Club have won three, drawn one and lost one in the same number of matches played. The last time the two sides faced off, was in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 clash, where Athletic Club knocked out Xavi’s side from the tournament. There is plenty of bad blood between the two sides and the contest only gets more enthralling. Fans here can check the FCB vs ATH Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

FCB vs ATH Live Streaming

The match Between FCB vs ATH is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

FCB vs ATH Match Details

The match Between FCB vs ATH will be played on Monday, February 28, at Camp Nou. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

FCB vs ATH Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-Captain: Raul Garcia

FCB vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Daniel Vivian, Oscar de Marcos

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Iker Munian

Strikers: Inaki Williams, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore

FC Barcelona FC vs Athletic Club probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc Andre ter Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Serginho Dest, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore

Athletic Club Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Unai Simon (GK), Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Daniel Vivian, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Munian, Mikel Vesga, Dani Garcia, Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

