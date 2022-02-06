>FCB vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match Between FC Barcelona FC and Atletico Madrid: FC Barcelona host rivals Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday. The host will look for the opportunity to get back in the top four. The Catalan side sit fifth in La Liga, one point behind Diego Simeone’s Atletico who have also had an inconsistent run so far this season. It has been a busy winter transfer window for Barcelona, who have roped in Adama Traore from Wolves and Pierre-Emeric Aubameyang from Arsenal. However, it is uncertain whether any of the three will be available for the clash. Atletico on the other hand will aim to secure a win at Camp Nou and extend their lead to keep the fourth place secure for now. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the FCB vs ATM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

>FCB vs ATM Live Streaming

The match Between FCB vs ATM is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

>FCB vs ATM Match Details

The match Between FCB vs ATM will be played on Sunday, February 6, at Camp Nou. The game will start at 20:45 PM (IST).

>FCB vs ATM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Gerard Pique

>Vice-Captain: Luis Suarez

>FCB vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

>Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko

>Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Koke, Pedri

>Strikers: Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Ferran Torres

>FC Barcelona FC vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

>FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ezzalzouli, Luuk de Jong, Ferran Torress

>Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK), Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

