>FCB vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Champions League 2021-22 between Barcelona vs Benfica: After a dramatic win over Espanyol on Saturday night, Barcelona will return to Champions League action at Camp Nou in what will be the penultimate game of Group E for both sides.

Barcelona had an awful start to their UEFA campaign. And, after their losses to Bayern Munich at home and Benfica in Portugal, the side have bounced back in both their games against Dynamo Kiev. They are now placed second ahead of this game. At the same time, Bayern Munich defeated Benfica twice in a succession. Benfica are on only four points and this includes a 3-0 thumping of Barcelona in September, but they were hammered by Bayern Munich twice.

>Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona vs Benfica; here are all the details about the match:

>BAR vs BEN Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Barcelona vs Benfica will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

>BAR vs BEN Live Streaming

The match between Barcelona vs Benfica is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>BAR vs BEN Match Details

The match between Barcelona vs Benfica will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at Camp Nou. The game between BAR vs BEN will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

>BAR vs BEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Philippe Coutinho

Vice-Captain: Darwin Nunez

>BAR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Nicolas Otamendi, Morato

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Julian Weigl, Alex Grimaldo

Strikers: Philippe Coutinho, Darwin Nunez

>Barcelona vs Benfica probable XI:

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho

Benfica Possible Starting Line-up: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Jan Vertonghen; Gilberto, Pizzi, Julian Weigl, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

