>FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: This season of the Indian Super League (ISL) season is entering the business end and as such, FC Goa’s upcoming match against ATK Mohun Bagan has become a do-or-die contest for them. This clash will take place at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Coming into this match, ATK Mohun Bagan have six matches in their kitty and they now need to just apply the final few touches to stay in the top four. However, a win here against FC Goa will see them jump up the table and be on level terms with league leaders Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have not managed to find any tempo all season and they come into this match with 18 points in the bag in 16 matches. If they lose here, they will be ousted from the qualification race.

The match between >FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>FCG vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 92 between >FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

>FCG vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between >FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>FCG vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between >FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Tuesday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Williams

Vice-Captain: Brandon Fernandes

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Makan Winkle Chothe, Edu Bedia, Johnny Kauko, Manvir Singh

Strikers: David Williams, Brandon Fernandes

>FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

>FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Makan Winkle Chothe, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz

>ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhashish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Johnny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams

