>FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC: In the 34th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), a struggling FC Goa will play host to Hyderabad FC on Saturday, December 18, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Goa had a horrific start in ISL this season as they lost their opening three games. However, since then, they have bounced back as they registered victories over Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal. They will further look to strengthen their playoff hope by collecting maximum points against HFC.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games and will look to continue their streak against Goa. They will come into this game on the back of a thumping performance against NorthEast United FC.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

>FCG vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC.

>FCG vs HFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>FCG vs HFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be played on Saturday, December 18, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The FCG vs HFC game is slated to kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

>FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Victor

>FCG vs HFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Kattimani

Defenders: C Singh, Rai, Mishra, Bedia

Midfielders: Martins, Noguera, Victor

Strikers: Jesuraj, Murgaonkar, Ogbeche

>FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: D Singh, Fernandes, Dohling, Ali, Gama, Garrido Gonzalez, Martins, Noguera Ripoll, Bedia, Murgaonkar, Jesuraj

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kattimani, Rai, C.Singh, Juanan, Mishra, Victor, Garcia, Jadhav, Sharma, Ogbeche, Danu

