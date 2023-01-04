FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 FCG vs HFC match, January 5, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, 7:30 pm IST

FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ISL 2022-23 match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC: A splendid attacking brand of football helped Hyderabad FC in winning their maiden Indian Super League title last season. The defending champions have exhibited a solid defensive show in this season’s Indian Super League. Manolo Marquez’s men have till now conceded the least number of goals in the league-7.

Hyderabad FC will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to five games as they are set to visit FC Goa on Thursday. The match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

After securing nine wins from 12 matches, Hyderabad FC currently find themselves in the second spot in the Indian Super League standings. They are just two points behind table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Advertisement

FC Goa, on the other hand, will head into the game after enduring a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan. The Gaurs, with 19 points under their belt, now occupy the fifth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

FCG vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match.

FCG vs HFC Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

FCG vs HFC Match Details

The FCG vs HFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, January 5, at 7:30 pm IST.

FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia

Suggested Playing XI for FCG vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Moirangthem

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Iker Guarrotxena

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Borja Herrera

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Hernandez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Alvaro Vazquez, Iker Guarrotxena

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Read all the Latest Sports News here