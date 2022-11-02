FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 FCG vs JFC Match, November 3, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 7:30 pm IST

Jamshedpur FC managed to register a record points tally in the last season of the Indian Super League and exhibited stellar gameplay to lift the league shield. However, they failed to secure a positive start to their domestic league campaign this time. In their opening match of the season, Aidy Boothroyd’s men suffered a 2-3 defeat against Odisha FC. The scene did not change much in the second match after Jamshedpur FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Mumbai City FC. Jamshedpur FC scripted their first win of the season against NorthEast United FC in their last outing.

Jamshedpur FC will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they go up against FC Goa on Thursday. The match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

With four points from three matches, Jamshedpur FC currently occupy the sixth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have so far managed to win two of their first three matches in the ninth edition of the Indian Super League.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, here is everything you need to know:

FCG vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match.

FCG vs JFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

FCG vs JFC Match Details

The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 pm IST

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Vice-Captain: Wellington Cirino Priori

Suggested Playing XI for FCG vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Marc Hernandez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Wellington Cirino Priori, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh

Strikers: Harry Sawyer, Daniel Chukwu, Ritwik Das

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Marc Hernandez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Cirino Priori, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Ritwik Das, Harry Sawyer

