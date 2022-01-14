>FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC: FC Goa and NorthEast United FC battle it out against each other in the 59th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Friday, January 14. This promises to be a high-octane fixture and will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Both these sides have had a rather mixed tournament so far and this will be the first time in the history of the league when two Indian head coaches will lock horns against one another.

This will be the 2nd meeting of this season’s ISL after NorthEast United beat FC Goa 2-1 in their last fixture.

FC Goa are having one of their worst seasons in ISL this season. Coming into this match, they are currently placed 9th with just 12 points out of their 10 matches and this includes 3 wins, 3 draws, and 4 losses. However, they broke their winless streak in their last match against Chennaiyin FC after scraping out a 1-0 victory. It will now be a monumental task Derrick Pereira to help the team to extract revenge over NorthEast United FC.

The match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>FCG vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 59 between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC.

>FCG vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>FCG vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC will be played on Friday, January 11, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Deshorn Brown

>Vice-Captain: Jorge Ortiz

>Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu

>Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Patrick Flottman, Hernan Santana

>Midfielders: Suhair VP, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia

>Strikers: Jorge Ortiz, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur

>FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

>FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz

>NorthEast United FC - Mirshad Michu; Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair VP, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown

