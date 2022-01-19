>FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and SC East Bengal: FC Goa, a side that is unbeaten in their last three games, will lock horns with a winless SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Gaurs have not really managed to hit their stride under Derrick Pereira but have remained unbeaten in their last three matches. His side played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United in their last game. A win here will see them rise from the bottom half of the table and bridge the gap further with the top four sides.

The match between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>FCG vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal.

>FCG vs SCEB Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>FCG vs SCEB Match Details

The match between FC Goa vs SC East Bengal will be played on Wednesday, January 19, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alberto Noguera

Vice-Captain: Jorge Ortiz

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad

Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia

Strikers: Jorge Oritz, Devendra Murgaonkar, Antonio Perosevic

>FC Goa vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

>FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh, Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz

>SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Kiyam, Franjo Prce, Ankit Mukherjee, Hira Mondal, Sourav Das, Lalrimliana Hnamte, Agoussana Wahengbam, Mohammed Rafique, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Semboi Haokip

