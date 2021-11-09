FIFA Best Player Awards Ceremony to be Held Virtually in January

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be staged on January 17 next year, world football’s governing body said on Tuesday.

It will be screened from FIFA headquarters in Zurich as a virtual event, a statement said, “in line with ongoing public health measures".

The prizes for the best men’s and women’s player, coach and goalkeeper are voted for by the captains and coaches of all national teams around the world, as well as an online ballot of fans and a select number of journalists.

Voting will run from November 22 to December 10.

The separate Ballon d’Or award ceremony will be staged in Paris on November 29.

