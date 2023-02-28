FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI Unveiled In Paris; Lionel Messi Makes It For Record 16th Time

The FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI was announced on February 27 at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris.

Eleven top-class footballers who delivered brilliant performances in their positions last season were roped into the team. Along with Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi, his Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe has found a place in the upfront with Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema completing the four-man attack.

Thibaut Courtois, owing to his impressive spell with Real Madrid, has been named the goalkeeper. The three-player midfield consists of Kevin De Bruyne, Casemiro and Luka Modric with Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi and Joao Cancelo in the backline.

After being voted into the World XI for the 16th successive time, Lionel Messi scripted another chapter of history by becoming the only player to achieve the feat.

Previously, he shared the record with his long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed out for the first time since 2006.

Mbappe has returned to the World XI after losing the opportunity in the previous two editions. Real Madrid frontman Benzema, after winning the Ballon d’Or last year, has made it to the team for the first time. Manchester City striker Haaland who has been enjoying the form of his life in the Premier League marked his presence in the team for the second time in a row.

Luka Modric and Casemiro made it to the World XI after winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid last year, while Manchester City’s Premier League title made Cancelo and De Bruyne a part of the team.

Since 2005, FIFPRO has welcomed the top football players in the world to pick their World XI. Players were given access to a digital voting platform with unidentical links that were issued by FIFPRO and associated player unions.

The top three players that footballers felt stood out the most in each position have been selected. With the most votes in their respective positions, a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three strikers make it to World XI. The outfield player who receives the next-highest number of votes is granted the 11th slot.

This year, a total of 18,640 players submitted entries for the World XI. Professional footballers from 68 different countries cast their votes during the period from 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022.

On Monday evening in the French capital, Lionel Messi also received the FIFA ‘The Best’ Player Award. In the battle of votes, he surpassed Mbappe and Benzema, taking the coveted award home for the seventh time in his career.

