FIFA President Gianni Infantino Proposes 32-team Club World Cup in 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday that the Club World Cup, which currently features only seven teams, will feature 32 teams in 2025. He also stated that the tournament will be held every four years and would increase revenue for the global sports body.

Currently, the top teams from continental competitions and the hosts’ national champion compete for the Club World Cup title. However, Infantino plans to conduct Club World Cup in the slot of the Confederations Cup.

“There will be a club World Cup with 32 teams held every four years. And the first edition will be held in the summer of 2025. It will be in the slot of the Confederations Cup," Infantino said.

He further stated that FIFA expects $11 billion in revenue for the four-year period 2022-2026, but this is excluding the 2025 Club World Cup format.

It is to be noted that the redesigned competition has faced backlash from European Clubs. According to British media reports, they reportedly rejected FIFA’s proposal to start the competition with a new look. The global union for professional football players (FIFPRO) also reacted negatively to the decision.

“FIFPRO took note with surprise of today’s decisions by the FIFA Council concerning the international match calendars for men’s and women’s football that could have serious consequences for and aggravate pressure on the welfare and employment of players," it said in a statement.

The World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation representing professional association football leagues, also opposed the idea, stating that it could have a negative impact on the football economy and is damaging to the players’ welfare as well.

“As the calendar is already overloaded, with longstanding domestic club competitions and ever-expanding international competitions, FIFA’s decision creates the risk of fixture congestion, further player injuries and a distortion of competitive balance," it said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic forced China to postpone a 24-team competition in 2021 that would have included eight teams from Europe.

However, Infantino believes that the idea of including 32 teams in the Club World Cup will be really helpful and bigger than anticipated.

