FIFA Releases Official Statement on Japan's Controversial Goal Against Spain

In a shocking upset from FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan defeated Spain 2-1 in their Group E match of the FIFA World Cup, to storm into the Round of 16 stage as the table-toppers.

Though despite losing the match, Spain still managed to qualify for the knockouts due to a better goal difference but the highlight was Japan’s efforts to stun Spain. However, all this came up with a huge controversy. According to netizens Japan’s goal in the 51st minute wasn’t legitimate. Rewinding a little to the match day, Ao Tanaka kicked the ball to the net in the 51st minute. However, it wasn’t credited to Japan immediately as the officials checked whether the ball went past the touchline or not.

After a VAR check, Japan got a sigh of relief as the goal was added to their name. But, the decision didn’t please Spain fans as many images from different angles surfaced on social media, which suggested that the VAR decision was wrong.

Football fans also debated about the whole issue on social media when finally after two days, FIFA came up with an official statement. They tweeted, “Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play. The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not

“Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play."

FIFA had earlier stated that the “curvature of the ball" remained in and hence the ball was not out of play at that moment. While, according to IFAB, who set the laws of the game,it is clearly mentioned that the ball is out when “it has wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air".

While, Japan’s victory pinched Spain but it shattered Germany’s dreams the latter couldn’t qualify for the Round of 16 even after registering a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. On the other side, Japan will now be seen in action against Croatia on December 5.

