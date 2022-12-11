Home » News » Football » FIFA to Investigate Argentina And Netherlands For Breaching Disciplinary Code During Fiery World Cup Clash

FIFA to Investigate Argentina And Netherlands For Breaching Disciplinary Code During Fiery World Cup Clash

The ill-tempered affair saw Virgil van Dijk leaving Argentina's Leandro Paredes sprawling on the field after the latter kicked a loose ball in the direction of Dutch dug out

Argentina players celebrate at the end of their World Cup quarterfinal match
A disciplinary investigation will be reportedly be conducted against both the Argentine and Dutch football federation by the FIFA following their fiery world cup quarterfinal clash on Friday. As many as 17 cards were issued during a contest that was decided by penalty shootout with Argentina winning 4-3.

According to Daily Mail, the FIFA, in a statement has confirmed the development.

“…the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match," the publication quoted FIFA as saying.

However, misconduct charges are a routine affair for games resulting in five yellow cards. From a total of 17, Argentina were shown 10 cards by the match referee Mateu Lahoz.

Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries was ejected after collecting two yellow cards. The report further claimed that the Lionel Messi’s side will cop a heavier fine for a separate disorder charge.

The ill-tempered affair saw Virgil van Dijk barging into Argentina’s Leandro Paredes and leaving him sprawling on the field after the latter kicked a loose ball in the direction of Dutch dug out. That incident resulted in a brawl.

The players then exchanged words during the penalty shootout with Messi later thrashing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, accusing him of showing disrespect.

While FIFA haven’t said when the sanctions will be announced, it won’t be before the world cup comes to an end. The global football’s governing body is yet to announce punishment for Uruguayan team after their players confronted match officials with Edinson Cavani knocking down VAR monitor following their world cup elimination.

Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation has been fined CHF 50,000 for breaching FIFA’s Disciplinary Code.

Argentina will next face Croatia in the first semifinal on Tuesday while in the second semis defending champion France will take on Morocco.

