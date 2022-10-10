FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: All You Need to Know About the Tournament

International age-group tournaments can often give expression to the dreams of youngsters. After successfully hosting the U-17 men’s FIFA World Cup in 2019, India will now host the women’s U-17 world cup.
The enthralling tournament will begin on Tuesday, October 11, with sixteen women’s U-17 national teams from six confederations competing for the coveted title.
The World Cup was originally scheduled to take place last year but was forced to be postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. India recently lost the hosting rights due to a FIFA suspension, but quickly regained the rights as the ban was lifted.
The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be the tournament’s seventh edition. North Korea is the tournament’s most successful nation, having won two titles since its inception in 2008. Previous winners include South Korea, France, Japan, and Spain. Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2018 tournament in Uruguay, defeating Mexico in the final.
The 16 teams are split into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, which will include quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. India, Tanzania, and Morocco are three rookie countries hoping to have a successful campaign and get beyond the group rounds.
Ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, here is all you need to know:
Teams in the tournament
Group A
India
United States of America
Morocco
Brazil
Group B
Germany
Nigeria
Chile
New Zealand
Group C
Spain
Colombia
Mexico
China
Group D
Japan
Canada
Tanzania
France
Fixtures and dates
The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be held from October 11 to October 30.
October 11
Brazil vs Morocco – 4:30 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
New Zealand vs Chile – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Nigeria vs Germany – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
India vs USA – 8:00 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
October 12
France vs Canada – 4:30 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
China vs Mexico – 4:30 PM IST – Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Japan vs Tanzania – 8:00 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Spain vs Colombia – 8:00 PM IST – Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 14
Brazil vs USA – 4:30 PM IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
New Zealand vs Nigeria – 4:30 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Chile vs Germany – 8:00 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
India vs Morocco – 8:00 PM IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
October 15
China vs Colombia – 4:30 PM IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
France vs Tanzania – 4:30 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Canada vs Japan vs – 8:00 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Spain vs Mexico – 8:00 PM IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 17
New Zealand vs Germany – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Nigeria vs Chile – 4:30 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Brazil vs India – 8:00 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
USA vs Morocco – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
October 18
China vs Spain – 4:30 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Colombia vs Mexico – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
France vs Japan – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Tanzania vs Canada – 8:00 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 21
First Quarter-final: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B – 4:30 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Second Quarter-final: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A – 8:00 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 22
Third Quarter-final: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
Fourth Quarter-final: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C – 8 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
October 26
· Semi-final 1: QF 1 Winner vs QF 3 Winner – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
· Semi-final 2: QF 2 Winner vs QF 4 Winner – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
October 30
Third place: Semi-Final 1 Loser vs Semi-Final 2 Loser – 4:30 pm IST –DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Final: 8:00 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Telecast and Live Streaming
The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network in India. All the matches will be streamed Live on the Voot Select and Jio TV app.
