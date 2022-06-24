FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Draw 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The official draw of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be held on June 24, Friday. The event will take place in Zurich, Switzerland at 3:30 pm IST.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be held in India from October 11 to October 30. The matches will be played at three different venues: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

A total of 16 countries will be competing in the tournament, including hosts India. Defending champions Spain, France, Germany Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Canada, Mexico, United States of America, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, and New Zealand are the other teams competing for the coveted trophy.

The teams will be divided into four groups and the top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages. The knockout stages are scheduled to begin on October 2.

The Groups:

A - India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

B - Germany, Nigeria, New Zealand

C - Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

D - Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

Ahead of today’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw be held?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw will be held on June 24, Friday.

Where will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw be held?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw will be held in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw begin?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw will be telecast on Viacom18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw will be streamed live on the Voot Select app and website.

