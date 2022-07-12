FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme Launches

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament" was the clarion call from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ as the volunteer programme for India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition launched on 11th July 2022.

The FIFA Volunteer programme encourages people from all backgrounds and all walks of life to register to become a part of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. The tournament will take place across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai in India between 11th and 30th October 2022. Interested individuals can submit their applications by clicking or by copy-pasting the following web address on their browsers -

https://volunteer.fifa.com/invite/fu17wwcindia2022

Labelling the chance to become a volunteer as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the LOC Project Directors Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora issued a joint statement: “Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament and it gives us great pleasure that the volunteer programme of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ is officially open. We would like to encourage everyone interested in learning about the operations of a major sporting event to fill out the application form. India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition is creating more opportunities for young women in the country, through the volunteer programme, and one can live what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ and the deadline to apply for the same is 31st July 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must:

be 18 years or older;

be living in India;

speak at least basic English;

be responsible and enthusiastic;

be available on the dates of the tournament (11-30 October); and

be committed to contributing to the organisation of a major global event and representing the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ with pride and respect.

Visit https://we.tl/t-6S14gHCDQT to see an explainer video detailing the process of becoming a volunteer for this seminal event for Indian football.

