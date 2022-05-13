Home » News » Football » FIFA Women's World Cup Draw Set for October in Auckland

FIFA Women's World Cup Draw Set for October in Auckland

Grant Robertson, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister, with Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General (third from right), Phil Goff, Mayor of Auckland, and Johanna Wood (NZ Football President, OFC Executive Committee Member and FIFA Council Member) with players during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Draw announcement in Auckland
Grant Robertson, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister, with Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General (third from right), Phil Goff, Mayor of Auckland, and Johanna Wood (NZ Football President, OFC Executive Committee Member and FIFA Council Member) with players during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Draw announcement in Auckland

An expanded field of 32 teams will find out their group-stage opponents for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:19 IST

The draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup football, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will take place in Auckland on October 22 this year, FIFA said on Friday.

An expanded field of 32 teams will find out their group-stage opponents for the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The tournament starts on July 20 next year, with New Zealand playing the opening game, also in Auckland.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

RELATED NEWS

“Preparations are well under way in Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world’s largest women’s single-sport event," said Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s secretary-general.

Advertisement

“The official draw in October marks an important milestone for teams and fans in the countdown."

The month-long tournament will take place in five Australian and four New Zealand cities. The host nations automatically qualify.

China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Vietnam from Asia have already qualified, along with European sides France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark.

The United States won the 2019 edition in France.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 13, 2022, 11:19 IST