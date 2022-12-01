FIFA World Cup 2022: After Shocks and Upsets; Germany, Belgium and Uruguay in for Horror

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has seen a fair number of upsets so far in terms of results, like Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina 2-1 and Japan beating Germany by the same margin in the group stage.

Tunisia also got the better of a much-rotated France but the defending champions had already booked their place in the round of 16. Likewise, Argentina, too, brushed aside the opening day defeat to qualify for the knockouts.

With the group stage nearing its end, there have already been some big teams who have been sent packing in the first round at the finals.

Denmark, ranked 10 in the world, were pipped by Australia from group D, with the former not winning a single game at Qatar 2022.

World number 13 Mexico were unlucky to see their World Cup campign end in the group stage for the first time in 20 years.

Wales and Iran, ranked 19th and 20th in the world, failed to get past the likes of England and USA from group B.

From the remaining mathes in Groups E, F, G and H, Germany, Belgium and Uruguay run the risk of not qualifying.

World No. 2 Belgium will qualify for the Round of 16 with victory over Croatia, while a draw will only be enough if Morocco are beaten by Canada, with goal difference comming into play. Defeat will see them knocked out.

From the same group, Croatia, ranked 12th, are through if they win or draw but if they lose, Luka Modric and Co. will need eliminated Canada to overcome Morocco, in which case goal difference would be required to separate Zlatko Dalic’s side from the Atlas Lions.

Germany, ranked 11, must pick up three points to stay in contention as win over Costa Rica coupled with a win for Spain against Japan will see them qualify. A draw between Luis Enrique’s side and the Samurai Blue, or a win for Japan, would take the equation to goal difference. All other results would see Hansi Flick’s men out of the competition.

Ranked 14, Uruguay will be out if they lose or draw but can still go through with a win if South Korea don’t beat Portugal. If both teams triumph, then second spot will be decided between them by goal difference.

Switzerland, who are world number 15, will be out if they are beaten by Serbia, but through with a win.

Lastly, Italy, who are 6th in the FIFA rankings, have not qualified for the World Cup finals al together, making thm the highest-ranked team in the world to be not playing in the comptition.

