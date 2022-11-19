FIFA World Cup 2022: All About Group G Schedule

Neymar is having an exceptional season at Paris Saint-Germain. The 30-year-old is expected by his fans to lead Brazil to a record sixth World Cup title and emerge as the star of the tournament. Serbia or Switzerland are likely to progress to the next round from this group. Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are in red-hot form and will hold them in good stead.

Granit Xhaka-led Switzerland are known to punch above their weight. They reached the round of 16 in the previous World Cup and the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Switzerland will again rely heavily on Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

It will be interesting to see if Cameroon is the dark horse of this group. They certainly have the ability to pull off an upset or two.

Advertisement

Group G Fixtures

Switzerland vs Cameroon: 24 November, 15:30 IST, Al Janoub Stadium

Brazil vs Serbia: 25 November 00:30 IST, Lusail Iconic Stadium

Cameroon vs Serbia: 28 November, 15:30 IST, Al Janoub Stadium

Brazil vs Switzerland: 28 November, 21:30 IST, Stadium 974

Serbia vs Switzerland, 3 December, 00:30 IST, Stadium 974

Cameroon vs Brazil: 3 December, 00:30 IST, Lusail Iconic Stadium

Brazil Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man. City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (C) (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man. United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man. United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Man. United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Coach: Tite

Advertisement

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Jerome Ngom (APEJES de Mfou)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport

Coach: Rigobert Song

Advertisement

Serbia Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Pedrag Rajkovic (RCD Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdan Babic (Almeria)

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Verona)

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (C) (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille)

Advertisement

Coach: Dragan Stojković

Switzerland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg)

Advertisement

Coach: Murat Yakin

Read all the Latest Sports News here