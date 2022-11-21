FIFA World Cup 2022: Check Out Full Schedule of Group H

Group H will pit stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey against each other. The presence of Ronaldo’s Portugal has certainly generated tremendous buzz around this group.

This edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the swansong of the 37-year-old Ronaldo. Fans are hoping that the talismanic Portuguese can revel in World Cup glory this time around. The high-stakes clash between Uruguay and Portugal will be the highlight of this group.

However, South Korea can emerge as the dark horse of this group. South Korea stunned Germany in the last World Cup and the Asian giants have the ability to cause a few upsets. The Taegeuk Warriors will rely heavily on Son Heung­-Min, but they cannot afford to be a one-man team.

Group H Fixtures

Uruguay vs South Korea: November 24, 6:30 PM, Education City Stadium

Portugal vs Ghana: November 24, 9:30 PM, Stadium 974

South Korea vs Ghana: November 28, 6:30 PM, Education City Stadium

Portugal vs Uruguay: November 29, 12:30 PM, Lusail Stadium

South Korea vs Portugal: December 2, 8:30 PM, Education City Stadium

Ghana vs Uruguay: December 2, 8:30 PM, Al Janoub Stadium

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers:

Rui Patricio, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa

Defenders: Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Rapahael Gurerero

Midfielders: Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Nevers, Danilo Pereira, Palhinha, Joao Mario, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, William

Forwards: Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Ricardo Horta

Coach: Fernando Santos

Uruguay Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa

Defenders: Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Ronald Araujo, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Guillermo Varela, Jose Luis Rodriguez

Midfielders: Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas De la Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres

Forwards: Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez

Coach: Diego Alonso

South Korea Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung­Gyu, Jo Hyeon­Woo, Song Bum­Keun

Defenders: Kim Min­Jae, Kim Young­Gwon, Kwon Kyung­Won, Cho Yu­Min, Kim Moon­Hwan, Yoon Jong­Gyu, Kim Tae­Hwan, Kim Jin­Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo­Young, Son Jun­Ho, Paik Seung­Ho, Hwang In­Beom, Lee Jae­Sung, Kwon Chang­Hoon, Jeong Woo­Yeong, Lee Kang­In, Son Heung­Min, Hwang Hee­Chan, Na Sang­Ho, Song Min­Kyu

Forwards: Hwang Ui­Jo, Cho Gue­Sung

Coach: Paulo Bento

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Dijku, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Mohamed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Seidu Alidu

Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Fatawu Issahaku , Osman Bukari, Daniel Afriyie, Salis Abdul Samed, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Forwards: Antoine Semenyo, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams

Coach: Otto Addo

