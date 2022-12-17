FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming and All You Need to Know: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The long wait is finally over. After 63 exciting football matches, played over one month, the final encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is now all set to get underway on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar. Defending champions France will be up against two-time World Cup winners Argentina in the summit clash. And ahead of the electrifying final match, innumerable football fans, all over the world, will get to experience a grand closing ceremony on Sunday.

The magnificent FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be themed on “A Night to Remember." The awe-inspiring event will take place at the Lusail Stadium, the biggest arena in Qatar. FIFA conveyed in a statement that the closing ceremony will last 15 minutes and “reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music."

Spectators and viewers will also get a chance to see many global artists perform in the event. Davido and Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’, Ozuna and Gims will do ‘Arhbo.’ Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will also be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. She will be on the FIFA World Cup stage along with Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

Coming back to the on-field events, both Argentina and France will be aiming to secure their third World Cup title when they will lock horns in the final battle on Sunday. Argentina head into the fixture after getting the better of Croatia 3-0. The Les Bleus, on the other hand, defeated Morocco by two goals to nil in the semi-finals.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place on December 18, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony happen?

The FIFA World Cup closing ceremony will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

FIFA World Cup closing ceremony will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

