FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Reduced to Tears as Morocco Dump Portugal Out | WATCH

Morocco registered a historic 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to book their place in the last four of the tournament.

Portugal were sent packing from Qatar as Youssef En-Nesyri’s header was enough to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iberian side crashing out.

Ronaldo, who has appeared in five different editions of the World Cup, scoring in each of campaign, was condemned to yet another defeat at the biggest competition in the world.

This was probably the final World Cup appearance for the striker who might never get his hands on the most coveted trophy in world football, and as a result, the legendary forward couldn’t hold back his tears.

There was an outpouring of love and admiration for the 37-year-old on social media reflecting on a phenomenal career.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano posted “It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup."

One user tweeted “Ronaldo crying. It doesn’t feel like the regular ‘I lost’ tears. It felt like he has realized that this is the end of the road for him. As unbelievable as his career was, as unbelievable as he has been, father time defeats everyone. Thank you for everything, Cristiano."

Another fan of the Portuguese star posted “Cristiano Ronaldo placed Portugal on the world map once again, we’re indebted and we loved watching you. There will never be another Cristiano"

A post on twitter enumerating the tough time the Portuguese talisman had to endure encapsulated the torrid time Ronaldo has been having of late.

“Lost his child. Benched by the club. Benched by his country. Didn’t play in the Champions League. Lost the World Cup. Out of form. Never in my life I thought I’d see Ronaldo like this. What a journey it has been. Good Bye to this legend in his last World Cup"

Another social media user posted “A man who has delighted, marveled, and wowed us with the heights he has been able to achieve. A giant of the game. If that was his last act on the big stage, then thank you for the memories Ronaldo"

Ronaldo has won multiple Balon D’Ors, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Serie A and La Liga titles along with a host opf other domestic and cup tournaments at club level and captained the Portuguese sides that won the UEFA 2016 Euro and 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. But the biggest prize in world football will seemingly remain out of reach for the highest international goalscorer in the history of the men’s game.

