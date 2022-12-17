FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Superfan Ivana Knoll Says She Got Many Marriage Proposal

Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll became a big talking point on social media during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ivana, who was present in the stands during Croatia’s matches, took the internet by storm in her stunning outfits. The model sparked a major controversy as she made a sensational claim. According to media reports, Ivana received marriage proposals and footballers even expressed their desire to meet her during the showpiece event in Qatar. Ivana has revealed that she was never interested in meeting anyone at the World Cup.

“I am only having fun with everybody. I suppose people like me because I am good-looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all. The fans I meet everywhere love me. But when I go to matches now, my friends won’t sit with me and move away to other seats because of the cameras," Ivana told the Daily Mail.

Ivana also confessed that she was mindful of the Qatari sentiments while sporting outfits. The Croatian model was present at the Lusail Stadium to watch her side’s clash against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. Ivana cheered vigorously for her side throughout the semi-final but that did not help the team a lot as Croatia had to suffer a 3-0 drubbing.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 34th minute of the semi-final game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker converted from the spot successfully. Five minutes later, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez found the back of the net to clinch a two-goal cushion for Argentina. Alvarez scored once again in the 69th minute and earned a spot in the finals for Argentina.

However, Croatia’s defeat could not deter Ivana from watching World Cup games live from the stands. Ivana was spotted donning a black bodysuit during the second semi-final match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium. The defending World Cup winners comfortably got the better of their African opponents by two goals to nil.

Croatia will be taking part in their last match of the Qatar World Cup during the third-place playoff against Morocco on Saturday.

