FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric Taunts Canada Manager John Herdman After 4-1 Drubbing

Croatia routed Canada 4-1 in their Group F encounter on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic’s side, runners-up of the last FIFA World Cup, dished out a football lesson to send Canada packing.

The match had become a high-voltage affair due to the unsavoury pre-match comments of Canada manager John Herdman. “I told them (Canada) that they belong here and we’re going to go and ‘eff’ Croatia. That’s as simple as it gets," Herdman was quoted as saying after Canada’s defeat to Belgium on November 23.

Herdman’s boastful comments served to fire up the Croatians ahead of this critical game. Andrej Kramaric played a huge role in Croatia’s emphatic victory against Canada as he found the back of the net twice. The former Leicester City striker did not mince his words after the match and suggested that the Croatia players were determined to humble the Canadian team.

“His words motivated the whole of Croatia. I want to thank the coach of Canada for the motivation. He could have chosen better words. He could have formulated it a bit differently. In the end, Croatia demonstrated who effed who," Kramaric was quoted as saying in his post-match press conference.

Although Alphonso Davies scored after just 67 seconds, it was Canada’s first-ever goal at a men’s World Cup, the Canucks lost steam in the second half.

The Chequered Ones held their nerve as Kramaric and Marko Livaja put Croatia in the lead in the first half. Croatia went for the kill in the 70th minute when Kramaric got his second by intercepting a powerful Ivan Perisic cross and finishing into the bottom corner. Stade Rennais midfielder Lovro Majer added a fourth in stoppage-time to complete the humiliation for Canada.

Croatia have leapfrogged to the top of Group F, courtesy of their convincing win over Canada. They are the favourites now to progress to the knockout rounds from their group. Croatia will take on Belgium in their last group game on December 1. Both Croatia and Belgium were touted as the dark horses of the World Cup before the tournament had started. But second-ranked Belgium were stunned by Morocco on Sunday and have their backs against the wall.

Battle lines have been finally drawn for a nail-biting encounter between these two great footballing nations.

