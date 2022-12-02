FIFA World Cup 2022: Deja Vu- Ghana Miss Penalty Against Uruguay

Twelve years since the infamous Luis Suarez handball against Ghana for Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the resulting heartbreaking penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan, history repeated itself as Ghana missed yet another penalty against the South American opposition to earn an early lead in their final Group H fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute of the game on Friday after Uruguayan keeper Sergio Rochet brought down Mohammed Kudus inside the area, presenting the African team with a golden opportunity to go ahead in the crucial game that is set to determine the destiny of the teams in the group.

Advertisement

Ghana captain Andre Ayew stepped up to take the set piece and after a long pause following the referee’s signal, the Black Stars’ forward came up with a frail left-footed attempt from the spot, which lacked ample power and placement as Rochet kept the ball out of the net.

It brought back painful memories for the African faithful as they were left to lament yet another pivotal penalty miss after Asamoah Gyan’s miss all those years back cost Ghana their place n the semi-final of the tournament, which would have been the best finish for any African team at the World Cup.

Advertisement

Suarez handled the ball in the area in an attempt to keep the ball from crossing the line in 2010, and the Friday fixture to determine the second team from the group to follow Portugal into the knockout phase of the tournament in the Middle East was pinned as a replay of that infamous game.

Advertisement

Uruguay added insult to injury as they netted twice after Ghana’s big opportunity to go ahead in the game through Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

At halftime in Group H, Uruguay hold a 2-0 advantage heading into the break while the other fixture between South Korea and Portugal seems equally balanced with the scoreboard at 1-1.

Portugal have already sealed their berth in the round of 16 as Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea are involved in a three-way battle to take the second qualification spot form the group.

Read all the Latest Sports News here