FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

The moment every football fan is waiting for has arrived. The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday will decide who faces who in the group stage in Qatar in November-December. The draw will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on April 1 at 9:30 pm IST.

The final line-up will allocate 32 teams, 29 of whom are confirmed, and the remaining three’s fate will be known by June 2022, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar.

Hosts Qatar will be the top-seeded team in Group A, taking the A1 spot from Pot 1. They will be joined by the top seven ranked qualified teams based on FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

A total of 32 teams will fight for the ultimate trophy in Qatar this year-end and here is all you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw.

Which countries have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022?

As of now, 29 teams, including hosts Qatar, have officially qualified for the upcoming mega event.

UEFA (Europe): Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Serbia, and Switzerland.

CONEMBOL: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador

AFC (Asia): Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

CONCACAF (North America, Central American and Caribbean): Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

CAF (Africa): Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon

What are the pots for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

All participating teams will be placed in Pots 1 to 4 based on their FIFA World Rankings.

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

Pot 2: Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, United States, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.

Pot 4: Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Canada plus the Winners of AFC vs CONMEBOL playoff, Winners of OFC vs CONCACAF playoff, Winners of UEFA playoff.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw details?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will be held at Qatar’s Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw begin?

The draw starts at 9:30 pm IST on Friday, April 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will be telecast on the History TV18 channel in India.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live streaming?

The online streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will be available on Voot and JioTV mobile app and also on FIFA’s official website.

