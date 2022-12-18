Who is Kylian Mbappe? Here's All You Need to Know About the French Superstar

France were reeling 0-2 after half-time when Kylian Mbappe burst into the scene, bringing the defending champions back into the game. He netted the first one from the penalty spot and found another one to level the game inside the next couple of minutes.

Marcus Thuram won the penalty for the defending champions after Nicholas Otamendi fouled him in the penalty box. Mbappe kept his calm and found the goal with a powerful strike to beat Emiliano Martinez. It was a huge boost for the defending champions as they stunned Argentina with another in quick succession courtesy of Mbappe’s yet another powerful strike.

The social media went berserk as Mbappe levelled the score. People who don’t even follow the game were surfing the internet to know about the French superstar.

Argentina vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Latest Updates

All You Need to Know About Kylian Mbappe:

- Came into the spotlight in FIFA World Cup 2018 when France defeated Croatia in the final

- Plays as a striker for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr

- Made his debut with Monaco in 2015

- Scored his first goal at the age of 17

- Second-most expensive football player in the world, after Neymar

- At the age of 19, he became the first teenager to score in a FIFA World Cup final

PSG Career

Football runs in Mpbappe’s veins as his father was his first coach in a club, AS Bondy. In 2011, he moved to the well-known Clairfontaine Growth (French football academy) in 2011.

After his heroics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he sealed a lucrative deal of worth 180 million euros with PSG in 2019. Earlier this year, there were speculations that he will join Real Madrid, known to be his dream club, but he re-joined PSG.

He has 59 caps and 28 goals for PSG to his credit. He has also secured the title of the cover athlete of the EA Sports FIFA 2023 video game

Net Worth

Media reports state that the French footballer has left the likes of Messi and Ronaldo behind in terms of net worth. His total earnings has been accumulated around €125 million. In May 2022, Forbes listed Mbappe’s net worth as €44 million in May 2022 which came before his new contract with PSG.

