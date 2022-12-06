FIFA World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe Misses Training, Doing Recovery Work - FFF

Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England, the French football federation said.

“Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game," the FFF said.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.

“We know about Kylian, of course. He speaks on the soccer field," France coach Didier Deschamps said. “He can change a match in just a moment."

Having already scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, the now 23-year-old Mbappe has five and is the leading scorer in this edition of soccer’s biggest event. His nine career World Cup goals make him the first player to score that many before the age of 24, breaking a record previously held by Pelé, who had seven at that point.

It’s not just about goals for Mbappe, whose career arc continues to draw comparisons to Pelé, the Brazilian great who had won two World Cup titles by the time he turned 21.

Mbappe is ready to follow Pelé, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi into the pantheon of soccer greats.

“He hurt us today but I am cheering for him because he is a real star," Poland coach Czesław Michniewicz said through a translator. “I’m talking about Messi, Ronaldo, (Robert) Lewandowski. If someone is going to take over, I think Mbappe will be the player to be the best one for many years."

Playing on the left wing against Poland, Mbappe’s first hint of magic came with a pass to himself.

In an instant, Mbappe accelerated up to 35 kph (22 mph) as he kicked the ball forward into empty space then burst past Przemysław Frankowski to collect it several meters ahead. While that action didn’t result in a goal, it laid the framework for what was to come on a night when Mbappe showed off his full arsenal of weapons.

Moving toward the center of the field, Mbappe then turned playmaker when he threaded a delicate pass through Poland’s defense to set up Olivier Giroud’s opener.

The two goals came with powerful shots in the second half as Poland’s defenders struggled to keep up with Mbappe’s pace and physicality.

Poland right back Matty Cash, who had faced Messi and Argentina four days earlier, and who defends against the world’s best on a weekly basis with Aston Villa in the Premier League, put Mbappe’s level into perspective.

“When you look at his finishing there, he’s unbelievable," Cash said. “He’s probably the best player I’ve played against."

