FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany vs Japan Betting Odds, Preview And Match Predictions GER vs JAP

2014 World Champions Germany are all set to kickstart their Qatar World Cup campaign against Asia’s Japan on Wednesday at Khalifa International Stadium. The Germans had a forgettable campaign in 2018 tournament where the ‘Champions Curse’ bit them hard were eliminated from the group stage itself.

The Germans have not been able to play to their full potential in recent times as they failed to progress in the final stages of Euros 2020 and UEFA Nations League. They are going through a transition phase under Hansi Flick who took over the charge of the team after the Euros debacle with Joachim Low in charge.

While Flick is instilling a ruthless approach in the German team which he developed in Bayern Munich during his tenure. He won the treble with the star-studded Bayern side to dominate Europe.

On the other side, Japan finished second behind Saudi Arabia in Group B in the third round of Asian qualifying. Under the guidance of Japan managed to qualify for the round of 16 in the last edition of the mega tournament, but this time it won’t be easy for them to get there with mega European giants like Germany and Spain already in their squad.

Betting Odds for Germany vs Japan World Cup Match

Germany vs. Japan spread: Germany -1.5 (+120)

Germany vs. Japan over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Japan money line: Germany -245, Japan +650, Draw +360

Germany Start Favourites

The four-time world champions have been steady but not spectacular under Hansi Flick, who took over last year after long-serving coach Joachim Loew stood down. Flick has a plethora of talent in the midfield department as Joshua Kimmich is the only undisputed starter in the department. Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala should be the ideal choices to be placed in the midfield. Gundogan provides a calming presence in the squad who can control and run the game.

The Die Mannschaft still lack a world-class striker to get the job in front of the goal. Since the retirement of Miroslav Klose, Germany have struggled to find his successor. Thomas Muller is expected to start as False 9 for Germany in the mega tournament.

Japan Need Something Special

Meanwhile, manager Hajime Moriyasu has been an inspirational figure in the Japanese squad. He took Japan to the final of the Asian Cup six months after his appointment. Also served as Japan’s Olympic manager at the Tokyo Games and took the team to the semi-finals, only to miss out on a medal.

